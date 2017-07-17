Protein was detected in all urine samples on dipstick analysis. Several exotic mammals including hamsters, mice, rats, gerbils and rabbits are reported to have small amounts of protein in their urine (Fisher, 2006). However, unexpectedly, 98% of the animals had more than trace amounts of dipstick protein contents, which may be a function of the fairly high USGs for this population. This prompted further tests, including the SSA precipitation test (a turbidimetric screening test for proteinuria, commonly used to verify positive dipstick protein results) and quantification of urine protein concentration on the samples for which sufficient volume was available (37 and 18 samples, respectively). The results suggested the dipstick protein and the SSA test results were not accurate. The urine dipsticks used in the study are marketed for use in human urine samples, and values of 1+, 2+, 3+ and 4+ are approximately equivalent to urine protein concentrations of 30mg/dL, 100mg/dL, 300mg/dL and greater than or equal to 2,000mg/dL, respectively. For the 18 urine samples that underwent quantitative protein analysis, the maximum urine protein concentration was 87mg/dL, which suggested the maximum dipstick protein result should have been 1+. In the study, USG was positively correlated with the dipstick protein results, which might have contributed to the unreliability of the dipstick protein results.