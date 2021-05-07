At the clinic, it would be a good protocol to have a rabbit health care plan specifically for fly strike and running with a seasonal supply of insect repellents such as Novartis Rearguard or F10 Germicidal Wound Spray with Insecticide. Rearguard can be used in rabbits from 10 weeks of age and will prevent fly eggs from hatching, but will not kill maggots or repel flies. F10 Germicidal Wound Spray with Insecticide can be used as a fly strike prevention (and to prevent the spread of myxomatosis) by applying to the rear end of the rabbit or any other area of concern. Where the risk of fly strike is high – for example, healing wounds – daily application may be needed. F10 can also be used as a surface spray inside the hutch to help deter flies from entering. F10 will deter flies, fleas and other biting insects.