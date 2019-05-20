The surgical sites were instilled with dilute lidocaine not exceeding 4mg/kg (Carpenter, 2005) prior to the SC tissues being closed with a simple continuous pattern using 4/0 poliglecaprone. The same suture material was then used to close the skin using an intradermal pattern, employing an Aberdeen knot to close (Stott et al, 2007). This suture material was chosen for its monofilament and absorptive qualities, which, in this instance, would allow ideal wound healing and repair. In this case, an ovariectomy was declined by the client, despite being recommended.