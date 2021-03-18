Questions
- 0:10 What are the “five welfare needs” of guinea pigs?
- 4:39 What are the common health problems in guinea pigs, and what prevention advice can we give to owners?
- 10:03 Are guinea pigs the same as rabbits, in that you don’t want to feed too much hard/pelleted food?
- 13:40 How do guinea pigs show they are in pain, and how can this be managed (both medically and by owners)?
- 15:55 My first guinea pig enucleation – any tips? I know they have a venous plexus behind the eye, so stay as close to the eyeball as possible?
- 16:39 What are the clinical signs of vitamin C deficiency?
- 19:17 Has pimobendan been found to be effective in addition to enalapril and/or furosemide? If so, what dose?
- 20:30 What is the best way of handling cases of dermatophytosis in guinea pigs?
- 21:11 Is it possible to do a course on guinea pigs? I love learning about them and want to expand my knowledge.
- 21:56 Any tips for how practices can engage with owners?
Use the bookmarks tool on the video timeline to skip between questions.