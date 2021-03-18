Questions

0:10 What are the “five welfare needs” of guinea pigs?

4:39 What are the common health problems in guinea pigs, and what prevention advice can we give to owners?

10:03 Are guinea pigs the same as rabbits, in that you don't want to feed too much hard/pelleted food?

13:40 How do guinea pigs show they are in pain, and how can this be managed (both medically and by owners)?

15:55 My first guinea pig enucleation – any tips? I know they have a venous plexus behind the eye, so stay as close to the eyeball as possible?

16:39 What are the clinical signs of vitamin C deficiency?

19:17 Has pimobendan been found to be effective in addition to enalapril and/or furosemide? If so, what dose?

20:30 What is the best way of handling cases of dermatophytosis in guinea pigs?

21:11 Is it possible to do a course on guinea pigs? I love learning about them and want to expand my knowledge.

21:56 Any tips for how practices can engage with owners?

Use the bookmarks tool on the video timeline to skip between questions.