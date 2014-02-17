The mandible should be palpated along the ventral and lateral border for detection of bony or soft tissue swellings. The cheeks can be palpated to appreciate the buccal surface of the cheek teeth and any sharpened edges. If the rabbit resents this, it may indicate the presence of lateral spurs. The normal movement of the mandible is side-toside. By placing a thumb and forefinger of one hand on either side of the mandible, and steadying the maxilla with the other hand, the two jaws should move with ease laterally over one another. If there is uneven wear of the cheek teeth, the motion may be inhibited in one or both directions (Figure 2).