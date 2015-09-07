Hiding places and platforms are not just for cats – rabbits and small furries enjoy sitting up on platforms too, where they can scan their environment for predators. Platforms can also help with an animal’s overall fitness when jumping on and off – just ensure they are weight-bearing and can’t topple over. Being prey species, hiding places are also important for rabbits and small furries, and should be available at all times. Tunnels, large cardboard tubes, cardboard boxes and purpose-built hiding holes are excellent additions to the animals’ environment.