Equipment should be at hand to recover any foreign bodies, sample (so testing for relevant pathogens can be carried out), and aspirate any exudate. In the event of a significant tracheal obstruction, an air sac breathing tube (akin to a tracheotomy tube in a mammal), is placed either in front of the pelvic limb between the 7th and 8th rib on the left side, or caudal to the pelvic limb in the sub-lumbar area, entering the caudal thoracic air sac.