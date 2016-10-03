Acquired dental disease leading to incisor malocclusion has been described as common in chipmunks and is also regularly seen in other sciuromorpha (Girling, 2002). Incisor extraction is preferred over repeat incisor trims due to the stress to the patient and progression of dental changes over time. It is prudent to radiograph those animals presenting with incisor malocclusion, as elodontoma presence may be the cause of the coronal alteration.