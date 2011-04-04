• Pseudo-pregnancy is typical in female rabbits of any age and, as in dogs, involves physical and behavioural changes usually associated with pregnancy. The mammary glands enlarge and the doe may present with alopecia of chest and abdominal area as a result of plucking her fur to prepare the nest. Pseudo-pregnancy in rabbits usually resolves spontaneously after two to three weeks. However, if the problem does not resolve, the rabbit will eventually develop uterine infection and, possibly, adenocarcinoma of the uterus. The treatment of choice is ovariohysterectomy in these cases.