Treatment of <em>Encephalitozoon cuniculi</em> infection in rabbits

Prevention

E cuniculi, as with other microsporidia, is widespread among mammals and rabbits in particular. This explains how difficult it is to prevent establishment of infection. Creating E cuniculi-free colonies is possible, but time consuming and expensive. Rabbits should be tested, isolated if positive and treated. Seroconversion usually occurs before renal shedding so in-contact rabbits could be tested to identify infected animals even before the parasite is excreted, in an outbreak. These animals should be isolated and treated as well. This might not be practically possible for pet rabbits, so prophylactic administration of fenbendazole to reduce the likelihood of infection, observing good hygiene practices and performing routine disinfection to reduce urinary contamination, might be of extreme importance.