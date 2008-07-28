Splenic torsion is rare in ferrets, and splenomegaly may also be an incidental and unrelated finding, but is often concurrently present with adrenal disease and insulinoma. Renal disease is uncommon in ferrets, but renal cysts – which are seen as hypoechoic areas with smooth walls – are usually an incidental and frequently seen finding. Prostatic ultrasonography is usually needed for the diagnosis of prostatitis, which may not always have prostatomegaly. Prostatomegaly with secondary urethral obstruction is diagnosed more commonly in urolithiasis in male ferrets. Prostatic disease is often seen concurrently with adrenal disease. During a work-up for insulinoma, ultrasonography may be useful for prognosis if evidence of metastasis is detected. Some insulinomas are very small and discrete and, therefore, easily missed when using ultrasonography.