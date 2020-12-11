While the basic feeding requirements of rabbits are easy to understand, their digestive systems are complicated for such small animals. When food passes through the rabbit’s gut, it is separated into its constituent parts of digestible and indigestive fibre, through haustral activity. The indigestible fibre moves through the digestive system and is excreted as hard droppings, while the digestible fibre is moved back up to the caecum where it is fermented and excreted as soft, sticky droppings known as caecotrophs, which are re-eaten and re-digested by the rabbit.