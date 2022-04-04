High alkaline urine may also lead to false-negatives, which may have affected the SSA test results in this study. In Sprague-Dawley rats, it is reported the SSA precipitation test should not be used to verify urine dipstick protein results (Reagan et al, 2007). Glucose or ketones, but not both, were detected in 5 and 6 samples, respectively. In chinchillas, ketoacidosis can develop as a sequela to anorexia. It is possible stress associated with transport and exhibition might have resulted in reduced food intake with subsequent ketones production and urinary excretion. Stress could have also caused hyperglycaemia, which subsequently led to glucosuria, although an association between stress and hyperglycaemia has not been clearly established for chinchillas.