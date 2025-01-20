Improvement was seen over several days and no complications were noted. Several months later, Morse was presented to the surgery with a small patch of urine scalding in the urogenital region and a small lesion on his ventral caudal abdomen; a minor deformity to the penis was also noted. As body score was 3/5 and no other clinical signs were indicated, it was assumed the abnormality and change in husbandry was the likely cause.