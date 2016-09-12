A study found an equal distribution of urinary calculi between males and females older than two years of age, but those located in the ureters seemed to predominate in males (Hawkins et al, 2009). Some authors have considered (but never confirmed) Peruvian guinea pigs to have a predisposition to urolithiasis (Hawkins et al, 2009) and many reports of this condition exist (Spink, 1978; Stuppy et al, 1979; Okewole et al, 1991; Fehr and Rappold, 1997; Gaschen et al, 1998; Stieger et al, 2003; Eshar et al, 2013).