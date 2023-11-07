Pain was also evaluated in this study utilising the facial grimace scale. Given the clinical utility of validated facial grimace scores, the lack of statistical significance identified in this study was unexpected. However, facial grimace scores that have been validated in rabbits are not specific to visceral pain, and previous studies have noted that focusing on evaluating the face alone was insufficient to identify rabbits in pain. Additionally, due to limitations associated with video capabilities, the entire scale could not be utilised, which may limit the conclusions made by using this scoring technique. As stated previously, the lack of statistical significance may have also been due to lack of analgesic properties with use of maropitant.