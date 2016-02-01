Risks of UVB exposure

While the benefits of UVB exposure for captive animals appear to be strong, it is not without risk. UVB radiation has been associated with an increased risk of developing skin neoplasia, potential structural damage to the cornea (keratitis, corneal oedema), lens (cataracts) or retina (blindness), and short-term damage such as photodermatitis and erythema (Gallagher and Lee, 2006). For these reasons, the safety of UVB supplementation in small mammals should be further investigated.