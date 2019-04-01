Treatment

The ceftazidime was given IM every three days for eight doses; the meloxicam was given orally once daily for 14 days; and the iodine bathing (diluted to 1:10), as well as the silver sulfadiazine cream topical application, were continued for four weeks, twice daily. It was recommended that when the snake went home, it was to be provided with a thermostatically controlled ceramic heat emitter instead of a heat mat. This is preferred when housing heavily bodied snakes. The ceramic heat emitter was to be surrounded by a cage to prevent the snake from coiling around it and burning itself further or again in the future.