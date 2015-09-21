Although in the literature epoxy resin is used to close defects, in most cases this is primary closure of a surgical site. In the cases we see there is, more often than not, a lot of contamination, and epoxy resin and fibreglass should never be applied to even a potentially infected wound as it seals the area, causing an abscess. Reptile pus is hard, unlike in dogs and cats (­Figure 10). Unless it is a surgical wound, do not consider fibreglass and resin as an option.