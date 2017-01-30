Another study (Jekl et al, 2012), determined the MIC of isolates from odontogenic abscesses sensitive to penicillin G ranged between 0.2μg/ml to 0.3μg/ml and, therefore, concluded the suggested dosing interval for penicillin should be between 8 to 18 hours. The main limitation of this study was the low number of lab rabbits used and their supposed healthy conditions. This situation may be different to that of pet rabbits often suffering from underlying conditions. Furthermore, IM administration is not routinely used in this species in practice for antibiotic administration. The subcutaneous route is often preferred.