Due to the relative strength of the orbicularis panniculus (the large, powerful muscle that spans the topside of the hedgehog, enabling it to ball up) respiration may not be immediately apparent, and the hedgehog can appear perfectly still. As the hedgehog begins to relax, the respiration rate can be assessed visually and will often range from 20 to 25 breaths per minute. Respiration sounds may be audible in cases of lungworm or pneumonia, often accompanied by nasal discharge and bubbling. This is not to be confused by the hedgehogs growl/warning sound which will be momentary, in response to a stimulus, and accompanied by increased ball tension and erection of the spines across the back.