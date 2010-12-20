Cases appear to be precipitated by freezing conditions and incidence is further exacerbated when a cold snap is preceded by a period of damp weather. Low ground temperatures lead to cooling of the extremities with the metacarpal region seeming to suffer the most. The exact pathogenesis is poorly understood, but appears to be related to compromised blood supply to the wing tip. This is believed to be as a result of vessel constriction in response to exposure to cold temperatures. Viral, bacterial, toxic and traumatic causes have been investigated, but with no supportive findings for any of these factors as yet.