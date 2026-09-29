The final presentation by Phoebe Smythe, a final-year student at the RVC, on the opinions of small herd goat keepers on the role of vets in goat health and husbandry was well worth delaying my onward journey for. As was Vanessa Swinson’s observations on the use of the “Madigan squeeze” in struggling goat kids at parturition, which she passed on to me as we had a final cup of tea. I have used it in suffering foals and calves, but never in small ruminants or pseudo-ruminants. I will certainly try it when an opportunity arises. These interactions between delegates can only occur when one meets other clinicians.