Biocontainment, therefore, plays an essential role in control of orf in infected flocks. Animals showing clinical signs of disease should be isolated to prevent the spread of disease to uninfected animals. Due to the zoonotic risk, gloves should be worn when handling infected animals. In the UK, a licensed live attenuated orf vaccine exists that can be used to vaccinate adult and neonatal animals on endemically infected farms. When used correctly, vaccination offers effective control of orf. However, Small et al (2019) highlighted issues with compliance of the vaccination guidelines, which may impact vaccine efficacy on UK sheep farms.