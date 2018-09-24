In year-round calving herds, the optimal time(s) to treat can depend on the worm burdens the cattle are exposed to, so strategic worming at high-risk times of the year can be used. It may be beneficial to worm in the spring, a few weeks after the cattle start grazing. This strategy allows the cattle to harvest and ingest the overwintering larvae off the pasture before they contribute to a new generation of worms. This strategic approach will lessen the exposure the cattle will have later on in the grazing season (Craig, 2018).