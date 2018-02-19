The importance of monitoring the AFC at a herd level includes maximising welfare by reducing the incidence of disease, but also for optimising the efficiency of heifer rearing and maximising first lactation production for profitability. The economics of heifer rearing is dynamic and depends on farm management decisions – for example, whether sexed semen is used and whether heifers are reared by someone else – as well as other factors the farmer has no/less control over. These include the strength of the British pound, the price of cull cows, the market value of dairy-beef cross calves, feed costs and the price of milk.