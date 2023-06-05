Common grazing management practices exist that were introduced to reduce GIN infection, but have since been discovered to increase selection for AR. The “dose and move” strategy is a grazing management method, which has been shown to be effective at reducing GIN infection (Laurenson et al, 2012); however, since it involves moving dewormed stock on to pastures with a lack of refugia, it strongly selects for resistance in the GIN population (Falzon et al, 2014). A study conducted in Norway found that 33.2% of sheep farms used the “dose and move” strategy (Domke et al, 2011). Lack of refugia is already an issue in colder countries like Norway, as the cold winters remove refugia from pastures, creating selection pressure.