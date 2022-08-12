Strategies to limit the undesirable consequences of chemical control include mantras such as “use as little as possible, but as much as necessary”, but these depend on the availability of reliable diagnostics – both to confirm diagnosis during an apparent outbreak of disease, as well as to identify animals that are affected without any clinical signs of disease. These may include recently infested sheep during the lag phase before clinical signs become apparent or apparently “immune sheep” that are infested with mites, but show no clinical signs.