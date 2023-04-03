Ideally, birds should initially be seen outside, in outbuildings or other less-frequently used areas of the practice until suspicion of avian influenza is ruled out, followed by thorough cleansing and disinfection of any such areas using a Defra-approved disinfectant at the appropriate dilution rate as specified under the Diseases of Poultry Order, and the Avian Influenza and Influenza of Avian Origin in Mammals Order (Defra, 2023).