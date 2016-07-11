Co-infections of AMPV and E coli have been associated in chickens with swollen head syndrome. This is characterised not just by respiratory signs, but also by a general head swelling, which leads to neurological signs, such as disorientation, torticollis and opisthotonus. Infections cause a drop in egg production in laying birds, which are usually in the order of 10% to 20%, but can reach even 70% in turkeys. Egg quality is affected, showing poor, thin shells. Reduced performances have been reported in the field in laying hens, too – although, in experimental conditions, never after respiratory challenge. In contrast to the situation in turkeys, only intravenous injection of virus is able to decrease the laying performance in chickens. This difference between the two species has never been explained.