Table 2 shows one approach and associated targets for delivering desired BCS gain at pasture. Using these figures, we can see also the benefit of planning weaning timing (weaning at 12 weeks gives an extra 2 weeks to regain condition) and planning realistic feeding targets (AHDB, 2024b). As shown, if lambs are weaned when ewes are at 1.0 BCS below the BCS target for mating then either a lower daily live weight gain (DLWG) is required, or the BCS can be recovered in a shorter period of time. Looking at the numbers, it is easy to see why ewes that need to gain 1.5 units BCS in eight weeks often fail to do so – with the requirement for 187g/day live weight (LW) difficult to achieve in many UK pasture systems without notable supplementary feeding – which may make it uneconomical to do so. Additionally, in the post-weaning quarter the flock needs nutrition and management that will optimise fertility.