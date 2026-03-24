This article appeared in Vet Times Livestock (24 March 2026), Volume 12, Issue 1, Pages 18-21.

Emma Fishbourne has a wide range of research interests including ruminant nutrition, fertility, animal behaviour and infectious diseases. Emma graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2002 after doing an extra year at the University of Leeds on nutrition and a project at The Pirbright Institute on rinderpest. After graduation, she went straight into farm practice in the midlands before moving down south to continue working with livestock. Emma returned to Pirbright to complete a PhD on African swine fever and, after finishing, went into farm practice in the south-west. After a few years, she returned to Pirbright, working with commercial companies and overseas governments before coming back to Liverpool, where she is senior farm animal lecturer.