The summary of this paper is that, while it is clear the use of antibiotics at dry off leads to an increased presence of antibiotic residues above the MRL in colostrum, in some cases out to the seventh milking, this does not appear to lead to an increase in antibiotic resistance expression in calf faeces. The rate of antibiotic resistance expression in calf faeces is higher than would be expected, but increasing use of selective dry cow therapy does not appear to reduce the risk of resistance proliferation in calves.