Taking a step back to see the bigger picture

As practitioners, we need to ensure that we support clients’ enterprises by seeing the bigger picture, as well as the individual animals presented to us. This often means taking a step back and bringing all stakeholders together for a herd health or farm-level review. To drive change for transition cows and reduce metabolic disorders, it takes the whole team – not just the business owner and the vet. You need to engage with all the stakeholders: the entire farm team (you need the people doing the doing just as much as those making the decisions), the nutritionist and feed company, the team who serve the cows, practice vet techs, and so forth. And, importantly, a review should not just look at records of clinical disease, but also consider trends or changes in fertility, milk yield, calf health or IgG assessments – to pick up herd impacts of subclinical disease as well as clinical cases.