Pollutants that calves might be exposed to include ammonia and particulate matter – respiratory irritants that are known to impair respiratory immunity. Increasing air concentration of both ammonia and particulate matter have been associated with an increased likelihood of lung consolidation (van Leenen et al, 2020; 2021), suggesting that poor air quality increases the risk of BRD; however, the few available data are conflicting – for example, Lundborg et al (2005) found that calves exposed to lower ammonia concentration (less than 6ppm) were at increased risk of BRD compared to calves exposed to air with ammonia concentration of more than 6ppm. Lundborg et al were unable to explain this unexpected finding, but suggested that an unidentified confounding factor may have been present.