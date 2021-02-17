Uncomplicated infection with bovine parainfluenza-3 (PI3), in contrast, does not usually produce severe disease. PI3 is an RNA virus and exclusively a respiratory pathogen, which rarely, if ever, causes systemic infection. Adult cattle in particular experience asymptomatic to mild infection (Campbell, 2015), and the important role of PI3 is to predispose immature cattle to infection by secondary viral and bacterial pathogens via two primary pathways. The first is through direct damage to respiratory clearance mechanisms and lung parenchyma, which promotes establishment of infection in the compromised parenchyma through transfer of bacteria from the upper respiratory tract. The second is that the immune system’s response to bacterial infection is reduced by viral infection (Czuprynski et al, 2004).