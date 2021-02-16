One of the key determinants of treatment success is how rapidly therapy is initiated. More than 50 antimicrobial products are licensed for the treatment of BRD in the UK. While each of these products will have different pharmacokinetic properties (for example, T max or C max ), clinically the rate determining steps in achieving effective concentrations at the site of infection is most likely going to be how rapidly the diseased animal is identified and how quickly steps are taken to administer treatment.