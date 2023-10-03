It is possible to measure wind speed at calf level using an anemometer; however, remember that draughts will be very dependent on the prevailing weather conditions and assessing the level of draught in a shed cannot be done on a single visit. Close attention should therefore be paid to the building design. No air inlets should be present, including open doors, below 1.2m from the ground. Doors must be kept closed at all times. Sheds cannot rely on open doorways for ventilation. Look out for gaps under sheeted gates as these cause draughts at calf level. They can be easily fixed by attaching rubber sheeting to the bottom of gates.