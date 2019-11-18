Why the difference? Much is probably due to calf management and the environment in those countries. Most dairy herd calves are born in the spring there, and usually weaned at a day old. They are initially kept in groups in multipurpose barns with high roofs and, once strong enough, the calves go outside to pasture in mobs of about 30 to 50, where they are usually fed via a “calfeteria” – a milk container with many teats that is often mounted on, and transported by, a tractor to the field.