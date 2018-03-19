The recommended required airflow is 4 air turns per hour in winter and 30 air turns per hour in summer. PPV systems include the use of air tubes (Figure 3) and fans that draw air into or out of the shed. These can provide approximately 0.028m3/min of additional air per calf. Where PPV is not possible, alterations of the shed can help improve air quality, including increasing both the inlet and outlet of the barn. Methods include cutting slits into the roof, replacing Yorkshire boarding or solid walls with galebreaker sides and having outside areas to the group housing (Figure 4) to increase the amount of fresh air entering the building.