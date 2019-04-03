Other scoring systems are also in use, such as the one described by Love et al11. The so-called California system relies on a simpler design and the presence or absence of clinical signs, and it uses model-based scores, meaning only calves with either nasal discharge – or any two clinical signs of spontaneous cough, ocular discharge, or abnormal respiration – would require calf handling to measure rectal temperature and conﬁrm BRD status.