The other “solution” to increasing the resilience of a calf is through the strategic use of vaccinations. Intranasal vaccines provide a fantastic opportunity for provision of early life protection, through both local mucosal antibody responses as well as having a priming effect on the systemic immune system (Woolums, 2007). The vaccines work by inducing both innate immune activation of dendritic and M cells, as well as humoral immunoglobulin A production in the upper respiratory tract mucosa (Holmgren and Czerkinsky, 2005). While vaccination has been shown to reduce the level of physiological lung consolidation during subsequent infections, it also reduces viral shedding, helping to “dilute” the pathogen level in the youngstock housing environment and reducing risk to other calves.