Pneumonia is a large driver of antibiotic use on farms. It was thought the theory of treating cases earlier may reduce the need for antibiotics, as calves would be detected while in the primary viral phase, prior to secondary infection. However, Mahendran et al (2017) found that only 25.7% of calves detected early with pyrexia required NSAIDs, with the rest still needing antimicrobial treatment. The advantage of early treatment is the reduction of inflammatory damage to the lung tissue from the infection.