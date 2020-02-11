Ultimately, though, the main benefits for eradicating BVD should be seen as those tangible on farm – healthier stock and healthier profits. It has been well demonstrated that, on eradicating PI animals from farm, youngstock health should improve. In eradication programmes11, calf treatments for pneumonia and scours reduced to nearly zero after all PI animals were removed. This is a further benefit in a time where farms and prescribing vets come under increasing scrutiny regarding antibiotic use. Calves that have been sick with either pneumonia or scours may never reach their full potential, and the effects can be felt right up until they produce their own calves and enter their own productive cycle.