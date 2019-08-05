Infection of the fetus before approximately 110 to 120 days of pregnancy results in the birth of a live, but persistently infected (PI), calf. This is due to the failure of the developing immune system of the fetus to recognise the virus as foreign and, therefore, it becomes immunotolerant of it. PI calves typically fail to thrive and tend to be noticeably poorer than their age cohort. Although the PI calf is infected for life, the dam is only transiently infected – developing immunity to the virus in three to four weeks.