Until 31 December 2022, cattle producers in Wales had access to funded veterinary visits and a free BVD herd test (youngstock antibody screen), which was done during the herd’s annual bovine tuberculosis test. If a herd tested positive for BVD, a further £500 was available to carry out a PI investigation (Animal Health and Welfare Wales, 2023a). The programme also introduced certificates to share the farm’s status at cattle sales and promote informed purchasing. At the end of this subsidised phase, 85% of Welsh herds and all veterinary practices in the country had taken part in the scheme. In 2018, 27% of farms had a positive herd test. By 2022, this percentage had decreased to 23%. A total of 1,296 5PI hunts were conducted over the five-year period and 1,582 PI cattle were identified (Animal Health and Welfare Wales, 2023b). After the subsidised phase ended, Welsh farmers were encouraged to continue testing and monitoring for BVD. However, it is unknown to the author how many PI cattle have been removed or continue to be alive in Wales.