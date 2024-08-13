However, irrelevant of whether the animals were treated with antibiotics, all calves that received even a single diagnosis of BRD entered the weaning phase with signs of pneumonia indicating that prompt treatment leads to a short-term improvement, but long-term damage remains10. This study did not use NSAIDs due to a lack of options regarding NSAID use in the US. Further work is needed on the benefits of early treatment of calves with BRD with NSAIDs, either in combination with antimicrobials or in isolation.