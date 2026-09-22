These calves, therefore, have a profile similar to dairy calves, with high MDA levels that wane progressively over weeks to months. In the early days, BRD is generally less of an issue than in dairy calves, as beef calves are not in an environment conducive to BRD pathogen spread; they are typically out on pasture with their mothers. Instead, BRD incidence in beef cattle spikes at weaning (five to eight months), coinciding with heightened stress and increased mixing of animals as they are shipped and co-housed. Hence, the common name of BRD in the US as “shipping disease”.