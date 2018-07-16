The pressure to use antibiotics in a responsible and evidence-based manner is increasing, with the added challenge of ensuring farmers are also complying with these requirements as they are generally the providers of first-line treatments. Vets should be encouraged to provide standard operating procedures for treatment of BRD to help ensure consistency across all farm personnel, as well as allowing true identification of treatments that do not appear to be efficacious on farm. The most appropriate antimicrobial and NSAID should be selected on a farm-by-farm basis, often with florfenicols and macrolides proving popular choices with vets in the UK.