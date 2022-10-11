Environmental survival of BVDv is related to temperature and humidity, with a maximum survival in slurry at 5°C of three weeks, or three days at 20°C3. Anecdotal and experimental evidence of transmission exists from a variety of non-bovine sources, including rectal examination gloves, needles, nose gags and ambient air4, stable and horseflies, and a number of other ruminants and camelids. These transmission routes may play an important role in transmitting BVD between herds, but as most of these routes will not cover long distances within the timescale of survival, their importance is far greater at a local level and also far more controllable.